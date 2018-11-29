Ex-FBI director Comey files action to quash Republican congressional subpoena

FILE PHOTO: Former FBI director James Comey arrives at the Irish Film Institute for for a public interview in Dublin, Ireland June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former FBI Director James Comey asked a federal judge on Thursday to quash a congressional subpoena from Republicans on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee who are trying to compel him to testify behind closed doors about his decision-making ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The unusual filing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia came after Comey had previously told Republican lawmakers he would only agree to testify if the hearing were open to the public.

“Mr. Comey asks this court’s intervention not to avoid giving testimony but to prevent the joint committee from using the pretext of a closed interview to peddle a distorted, partisan political narrative,” the filing said.

The Nov. 21 congressional subpoena ordering Comey to appear for a closed-door deposition on Dec. 3 was issued as part of an ongoing joint investigation by the House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight Committee.

The probe is looking at the FBI’s decisions related to its investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and its investigation into whether President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia.

The Republican-led inquiry has been lambasted by Democrats as a partisan effort to undermine Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Comey, who was fired by Trump last year, is seen as an important witness into whether Trump tried to obstruct the special counsel’s investigation.