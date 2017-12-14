FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House Speaker Ryan mulling retirement after 2018 elections: Politico
Sections
Featured
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
Business
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
A defense pact seven decades in the making
European Union
A defense pact seven decades in the making
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
U.S.
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 14, 2017 / 5:54 PM / in 2 minutes

House Speaker Ryan mulling retirement after 2018 elections: Politico

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Paul Ryan, the Republican speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, would like to retire after the November congressional elections, Politico said on Thursday, but he said he was not quitting.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“Ryan has made it known to some of his closest confidants that this will be his final term as speaker,” the report stated. “In recent interviews with three dozen people who know the speaker — fellow lawmakers, congressional and administration aides, conservative intellectuals and Republican lobbyists — not a single person believed Ryan will stay in Congress past 2018.”

Asked by a reporter earlier on Thursday if he was quitting, Ryan responded: “I‘m not, no,” with a chuckle.

Asked about the report later, a spokeswoman for Ryan, AshLee Strong, said: “This is pure speculation. As the speaker himself said today, he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”

Ryan reluctantly took over as speaker in 2015 following the resignation of John Boehner, who had held the post since early 2011 after Republicans won control of the chamber from Democrats.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by David Alexander and Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.