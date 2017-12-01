Representative Conyers' future plans to be discussed in 'next day or so': attorney

DETROIT (Reuters) - The question of whether U.S. Representative John Conyers may resign in the face of sexual harassment allegations will be addressed in the “next day or so,” an attorney for the congressman said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative John Conyers (D-MI) participates in a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“We will make another announcement in the coming days as to whether the congressman will continue or whether he will step aside, but that decision is not being made today,” attorney Arnold Reed told reporters outside Conyers’ home as he discussed the allegations.

Conyers, who is facing an investigation by the House Ethics Committee, is one of numerous prominent men in U.S. politics, media and entertainment who have been accused in recent months of sexual harassment and misconduct. Others include former Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, Democratic Senator Al Franken and Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Conyers has acknowledged settling with one former staffer over her claims of harassment, but he has denied wrongdoing. He has relinquished his post as the senior Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee and has said he will cooperate with the ethics probe.

Representative Nancy Pelosi, the leading Democrat in the House of Representatives, and her top deputies on Thursday had called on Conyers to step aside. House Speaker Paul Ryan, the top-ranking Republican in Congress, also said Conyers should resign.

Reed said he had spoken with Conyers about his future before the congressman went into the hospital on Wednesday after experiencing dizziness, shortness of breath and lightheadedness, but that Conyers had not reached a definitive decision.

“No decision has been made at this juncture,” Reed said.

“As you know, his health is not the best,” he said. “We will meet in the next couple days, if he gets stronger, which I anticipate he will, so that we can discuss these issues.”