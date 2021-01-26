Senate Republican leader McConnell offers support for power-sharing deal with Democrats

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), walks from the Senate floor following an agreement of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid package over the weekend, which still has to be voted on, on Capitol Hill Washington, D.C., U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

(Reuters) - Mitch McConnell, the U.S. Senate Republican leader, in a statement on Monday said he would support a power-sharing agreement with Democrats after days of impasse held up the basic organization and daily work of the 50-50 chamber.

Democrat Chuck Schumer, now the majority leader thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote, and McConnell had been at odds over the Republican’s demand that Democrats promise to protect the filibuster, which requires a 60-vote supermajority to advance most legislation.