U.S. Senate Republican leader cautions Democrats against big 'ideological change'

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell heads to the Senate floor as he and the rest of the U.S. Senate continue to disagree on approving 2,000 dollars stimulus checks on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said an evenly divided chamber did not give Democrats “mandate for sweeping, ideological change,” cautioning Democrats against seeking major legislative overhauls.

Democrats and Republicans will each hold 50 seats in the upper chamber of Congress when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Wednesday, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding a tie-breaking vote.