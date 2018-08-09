FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
August 9, 2018 / 1:05 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australian biotech company Innate says not subject of Collins investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian biotech group Innate Immunotherapeutics Limited (IIL.AX) said on Thursday it was not under investigation in an insider trading case involving Republican U.S. congressman Christopher Collins.

U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins (R-NY) departs the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse following his arraignment on insider trading charges in New York, U.S., August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

In a statement, the company said it had cooperated fully with requests for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“The Company and its directors/officers (excepting Mr. Collins) are not under investigation. The Company considers the ongoing investigation to be a private matter to Mr. Collins,” the statement said.

Collins retired as a director of Innate in early May and was no longer involved with the governance of the company, the statement said.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.