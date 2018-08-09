Australian biotech company Innate says not subject of Collins investigation

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian biotech group Innate Immunotherapeutics Limited (IIL.AX) said on Thursday it was not under investigation in an insider trading case involving Republican U.S. congressman Christopher Collins.

U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins (R-NY) departs the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse following his arraignment on insider trading charges in New York, U.S., August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

In a statement, the company said it had cooperated fully with requests for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“The Company and its directors/officers (excepting Mr. Collins) are not under investigation. The Company considers the ongoing investigation to be a private matter to Mr. Collins,” the statement said.

Collins retired as a director of Innate in early May and was no longer involved with the governance of the company, the statement said.