Ex-U.S. congressman, son and associate settle insider trading case with SEC

FILE PHOTO: Chris Collins, former U.S. Representative for New York's 27th congressional district departs after pleading guilty at Federal Court in New York City, New York, U.S., October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Representative Chris Collins of New York, his son and an associate settled insider trading charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

The settlement bars Collins, an early backer of President Donald Trump, from serving as an officer or director of a public company. It requires his son, Cameron Collins, and associate Stephen Zarsky to disgorge the losses they avoided as a result of their insider trading, $634,299 and $159,880, respectively.

Chris Collins pleaded guilty in a New York City court to charges of conspiracy and making false statements to investigators in October, the day after he resigned his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.