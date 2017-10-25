Equifax says consumers can still sue after class action law axed

(Reuters) - Equifax Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Senate’s move to kill a rule allowing customers to sue financial companies in class actions does not prohibit consumers from taking legal action against the credit reporting firm over its massive cyber breach.

FILE PHOTO: Trading information and the company logo are displayed on a screen where the stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Equifax came under fire for including a forced arbitration clause in a package of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection products it offered consumers after the breach, which compromised sensitive data on 145.5 million people, but it quickly removed the clause saying it was a mistake.