Column: Adjusting demand expectations for U.S. corn on a smaller harvest - Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures uncharacteristically rose throughout August as domestic harvest prospects have been shrinking and China continues to make large U.S. purchases. Though when supplies fall, demand almost always follows suit.

FILE PHOTO: Grain farmers harvest corn amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Marion, Texas, U.S., July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has forecast very strong domestic corn use and exports over the next year, which makes sense as the latest outlook includes a record harvest.

But after a long stretch of unfavorable weather across the heart of the Corn Belt, most industry participants think a record crop is off the table and that USDA’s next estimate due on Sept. 11 will reflect that.

The associated demand numbers will determine if a harvest reduction will significantly cut down on year-end inventory, currently slated for 2.76 billion bushels, a 33-year high.

Recent trade sentiment suggests that a 300 million-bushel September reduction in the U.S. corn harvest is reasonable and even conservative, though that would be the second-largest August-September cut in the last quarter century. History suggests a production decline of that size would warrant a simultaneous drop in projected use of at least 100 million bushels.

It has been 21 years since the last time annual corn use ended up higher than early predictions despite a materially smaller-than-expected crop, so reducing demand targets is practically a must if the harvest shrinks. In most of those recent cases where final production was lower than in August, demand usually fell by a greater degree than the crop.

Lower prices typically generate more demand than higher ones, and USDA’s projected price received by U.S. farmers over the next year of $3.10 per bushel is a 14-year low. But when prices are too low, that could also work against robust demand if farmers are unwilling sellers.

A smaller U.S. corn crop may not lead to expected demand reductions when there are domestic or international shortages of corn or other alternative grains, though that is less applicable this year.

REASONABLE ESTIMATES

USDA’s latest prediction for total U.S. corn use in the 2020-21 marketing year beginning on Tuesday is 14.775 billion bushels, the second-largest after 2017-18. That would be up a huge 8% on the year though up only 1% from the average of the three years before last.

But total supplies are seen rising by 10% on the year to a record 17.5 billion bushels, and that is up 4% from the 2016-17 to 2018-19 average. So overall, the large demand target is less aggressive when compared with the rise in supplies.

Projected demand is being held back by ethanol, which is predicted to consume less corn than usual over the next year as fuel consumption remains depressed amid the pandemic.

Exports account for 15% of annual U.S. corn use, and they are seen at 2.225 billion bushels in 2020-21. That mark has been reached or surpassed only three times in the last two decades, and those years featured crop shortfalls in other suppliers, which is not the case now.

It might be difficult for USDA to justify lowering exports this early since at least 27% of the expected volume has already been sold, well above the recent average for the date of 15%. China accounts for an unprecedented half of the bookings.

A sale of 596,000 tonnes of U.S. corn was confirmed to China on Monday, and that followed Thursday’s 747,000-tonne deal to the Asian buyer.

FEED AND RESIDUAL

With ethanol output already seen dropping well below normal levels and a very strong export book, a potential September reduction in expected U.S. corn use could come from the feed and residual (F&R) term.

USDA sees 2020-21 F&R at 5.925 billion bushels, up about 10% on the recent average and the largest in 15 years. This term is always difficult for analysts to predict since it lumps feed usage with a residual volume, which includes unreported use, processing losses and estimating errors.

The evidence that USDA tends to overstate F&R is strong. The 2019-20 numbers are not yet final, but in the previous decade, final F&R was below what was projected in the prior August eight times. The average deviation in those eight was minus 237 million bushels, and final corn production was materially lower than in August in four of those eight years.

For the 2019-20 year that ends on Monday, USDA estimates F&R at 5.6 billion bushels, which would be 425 million above what was projected a year ago. That would tie 1996-97 for the largest F&R increase from the prior August to the final in at least 25 years. (tmsnrt.rs/31JIE1p)

That potentially huge anomaly deserves a closer examination because if 5.6 billion bushels proves too big, that could set up a bearish number in the next quarterly stock report on Sept. 30.