Column: Friendly prospects for U.S. spring planting, but dryness concerns loom

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - The latest weather outlooks for the U.S. spring are favorable for American farmers to plant what could very likely be record corn and soybean crops. However, the moisture situation is vastly different than in the past two years, and that could come into play later in the season.

Soybean plants grow in a field in Buda, Illinois, U.S., July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

It has been three years since strong U.S. corn and soy yields have been observed, so the Corn Belt’s plentiful soil moisture in 2019 and 2020 did not exactly fend off yield losses. The reasons for those losses were different in each year: late planting and an abundance of unplanted, high-yielding acres in 2019, and drought coupled with an unusually severe storm in 2020.

The United States cannot afford a third consecutive short harvest in 2021 as domestic corn and soybean stockpiles are forecast to drop to seven-year lows by August. Demand, particularly for exports, has been robust despite the thinner supply, and that has sent prices to multi-year highs.

Last week, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center placed 40% odds on above-normal temperatures across the Corn Belt during the next three months. Eastern areas have a higher chance of a wetter trend, while normal to possibly drier conditions are the biases for western areas.

Major U.S. states will start planting corn in April, though typically only 31% is planted by the end of the month. Corn sowing is at its peak in May, and more than 90% of the crop is usually in the ground by the time June arrives.

CPC places the chance for warmer temperatures in April at 40-50% in the Corn Belt, and that bodes well for planting. The quickest and most efficient corn planting efforts have usually coincided with warmer springs, such as in 2010, 2012 and 2015.

Soils were also drier than normal in those years, similar to the current year. Heading into March, soils across the crop-heavy Midwest were the driest in at least seven years.

The drier soils stand in stark contrast with the past two years, and that will be important to keep in mind throughout the season. The highest spring soil moisture levels across the U.S. Midwest in at least 30 years were observed in 2019 and 2020.

Some crops suffered from longer spells of drier weather last summer, though the lack of extreme heat partially offset the moisture shortfalls. Many farmers in the dry areas reported that the full tank of soil moisture heading into the 2020 season was a likely reason that conditions did not deteriorate as much as might have been expected with insufficient rainfall.

A warm and potentially normal to dry April would offer U.S. farmers an excellent start to planting, but that may further deplete the already-low moisture reserves and elevate drought risks for the summer months.

GOOD NOW, BAD LATER?

Fast planting by itself is not an indicator for success. In fact, two of the fastest corn planting campaigns, 1988 and 2012, ended up among the worst harvests on record following summer droughts associated with extreme heat.

But there have been very strong outcomes after a quick start. Standout corn yields were observed in 1987 and 2004 due to milder summer temperatures and plentiful, well-timed rainfall.

Warm springs often can give way to warm summers in the Midwest. Following the 10 warmest April-June periods of the last three decades, July and August were also among the warmest in half of those years. Only two of those warmest springs, 2015 and 2017, went on to feature seasonably cool July and August temperatures.

The warmest Midwestern springs also did not typically give way to a wetter July-August, the time when crops need rainfall the most. July and August were drier than normal following six of the top 10 warmest springs, and only one year, 2015, was distinctly wet in those months.

April-June temperatures were nearly identical across the Midwest in 2019 and 2020 at close to 1 degree Fahrenheit below normal. That period was warmer than usual in the four years prior.

Despite a cooler spring last year, corn and soybean planting progressed at an average to above-average pace. Early on, soybean planting progress was record-fast, but rains eventually slowed things a bit.

The soybean crop could be set up for big yields with an efficient planting pace. The most successful harvests come after normal to slightly faster planting, though delays can put a big drag on yield, as was the case in 2019. Rainfall in August will be the biggest determinant of the results.

Normally, less than 10% of U.S. soybeans will be sown by the end of April, but mid-May usually coincides with about 36% progress and nearly three-quarters is in by the end of May. Many farmers in recent years have pushed soy planting earlier and earlier whenever possible as better yields may result.

Corn planting still comes before soybeans in most areas, and the corn efforts are already ahead of normal in the southern states. As of Sunday, Texas had planted 38% of its corn versus an average of 34%. Louisiana progress was at 52%, up from 14% a week earlier and ahead of the 30% average.

Mississippi planted 11% of its corn versus an 8% average, though Arkansas had reached only 2% against an average of 4%. Combined, those four states produced 3% of the 2020 national corn crop.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a market analyst for Reuters.