COLUMN - To plant or not? U.S. corn farmers face tough decisions as time runs out: Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - U.S. farmers should typically be done planting corn by early June, but the historic rainfall and saturated soils have curbed progress to a record-slow pace and now farmers are grappling with the decision to keep the planters rolling or call it quits.

FILE PHOTO: Corn plants are seen outside Sikeston, Missouri, U.S., May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

If farmers are giving up on corn planting, this has an impact on the weekly planting progress numbers, perhaps unbeknownst to the market. But given that many of the unplanted acres are in higher-yielding states, the eventual impact on national yields could be significant.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, only 67% of U.S. corn had been planted as of June 2 compared with a five-year average of 96%. The next-slowest year in records back to 1980 was 1995, when 77% of the corn crop was planted. (tmsnrt.rs/2WTdJyk)

USDA has not changed the way the weekly planting progress numbers are gathered and computed just because of this year’s challenging circumstances, but many market participants still do not understand the procedure.

The progress estimates are taken from local agriculture experts, primarily county extension agents, with a goal of at least one report from each county. The respondents are making subjective judgments based on what they are seeing and hearing.

The respondents estimate the weekly planting progress in the county based on what they assume the total planting intentions are on that date. The percentage is not derived from USDA’s March intentions report, which gives expected plantings at the state and national level, not county.

For example, if a respondent hears that a lot of local farmers gave up on corn one week and decided to plant soybeans or take prevented planting payments instead, he or she would factor that in to their assessment of overall planting progress. This is how a state could appear to have made significant planting progress in a given week without one single planter having gone into the field.

This may have happened in South Dakota in the recent week as corn planting jumped 19 points to 44% complete despite reportedly poor planting conditions. However, this likely had little impact at the national level as progress rose only 9 points on the week, a slow pace considering how late it is already.

This phenomenon is likely to be a bigger risk in each coming week as the final crop insurance date to plant corn passes after Wednesday for the Eastern Corn Belt states. Most of the Western States’ final planting date was either May 25 or May 31.

Farmers can plant past these dates for a reduced insurance rate, and many have opted to do so given the recent rally in Chicago corn futures. However, others may opt to take prevented planting payments, which are issued when an insured crop could not be planted within the specified time frame.

SCENARIOS

The decision to keep planting is difficult for many farmers as there are a lot of factors in play. New-crop Chicago corn futures on Wednesday traded down more than 20 cents from the $4.54-per-bushel high made on May 29. Falling prices may not encourage some farmers to keep planting, especially when there are many risks involved with doing it so late.

The U.S. government’s recently announced $16 billion farm aid package is also weighing on farmers’ minds, despite officials’ repeated claims that they do not want to impact planting decisions. The package will have a single payment rate per county to account for losses incurred due to trade conflicts.

Those rates have not been announced yet, but many industry analysts have attempted to compute likely ranges since $14.5 billion is allocated for direct payments. When the program was announced two weeks ago, USDA officials said that unplanted acres would not be eligible.

However, the $19.1 billion disaster aid bill passed by Congress on Monday appears to include provisions for prevented acres. The exact terms are still unclear, but this is another item that farmers are contemplating.

Either way, the amount of unplanted corn acres at this juncture is overwhelming. USDA reported on March 29 that U.S. farmers intended to plant 92.8 million corn acres this year.

Although it is not an exact calculation based on the way planting progress is derived, if one assumes that 92.8 million is the ceiling, then the 67% progress as of June 2 would suggest only 62 million acres had been planted. And that is likely a high estimate if it is assumed that the planting progress numbers could include a large portion of acres that will not actually be planted.

This would leave a maximum of 31 million acres of corn left to plant, which is probably unfeasible given how late it is and how many fields are still wet. Using the same method and looking at the past 25 years, the next-highest number of acres left to plant on June 2 would be 17 million in 1995. Final plantings fell by 3.8 million acres (5%) from March that year.

EASTERN BELT WOES

Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio have all struggled to plant their corn. If these problems continue, the drag on national yield could be amplified, especially from Illinois, if the corn is either not planted or planted into rough conditions.

The three states account for about 26% of national production and as of June 2, only about 39% of the intended acres there had been reported as planted when closer to 96% is normal. This is record slow for all three. (tmsnrt.rs/2QNmRPk)

Yields in these states are very important for the national average, particularly in Illinois. Last year, Illinois’ overall yield of 210 bushels per acre was much higher than any other of the major producing states and nine bushels above its previous record. Top grower Iowa yielded 196 bpa last year, some seven bushels lower than its highest-ever yield.

Indiana’s 2018 yield of 189 bpa broke its record by one bpa, and Ohio set a new high by 10 bushels with 187 bpa. If these two states plus Illinois had simply tied their previous record high yields last year, national yield would have been 1.6 bpa lower.

The national yield reduction would have been 4.7 bpa last year if those three yields were 20 bushels lower than what they were. And that lower yield scenario is a real possibility in many Corn Belt states this year, not just the eastern ones.

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a market analyst for Reuters.)