Column: U.S. corn market unfazed by flurry of Chinese corn bookings

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - After a several-week hiatus, huge U.S. corn sales to China, which has recently become the largest buyer of the American grain, are once again being verified. But the news has failed to boost Chicago corn futures as the bookings are likely unsurprising to the market.

Farmer Roger Hadley loads harvested corn kernels from his John Deere combine (bottom) into his truck and trailer in this aerial photograph taken over Woodburn, Indiana, U.S., October 16, 2020. Picture taken with a drone October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

The U.S. Department of Agriculture between Tuesday and Thursday confirmed a total of 3.08 million tonnes of U.S. corn for delivery to China in the 2020-21 marketing year ending Aug. 31. That brings total 2020-21 Chinese bookings to at least 22.4 million tonnes (883 million bushels).

By law, U.S. exporters are required to report single export sales of a certain size to the USDA no later than the business day after the sale, and the agency then issues a daily announcement or “flash” sale. However, there are situations where this might not capture the intended transparency.

Industry participants had been expecting the string of corn flashes to China at the end of January to continue into February, as it was rumored that the overall deal was larger than the 5.85 million tonnes confirmed over a four-day period.

At that time, there was discussion about how the U.S. trading arms of foreign companies can do domestic deals with the full intention of eventually transferring ownership overseas - in this case, to their Chinese counterparts. This practice has been viewed by some as a way to sidestep the reporting requirements and not disclose the full trade volume all at once.

It is possible and perhaps probable that this week’s flashes are the continuation of what had been expected several weeks ago. Chinese corn prices, while still at historic highs and much pricier than imported grain, have drifted lower in recent weeks. Additionally, U.S. corn is no longer attractively priced versus competitors.

This could explain why CBOT corn futures have not rallied this week on the export news, because many market participants already knew these deals had been done and have been factoring them in to their supply and demand assumptions.

MASSIVE SHIPMENTS

Even if these Chinese sales are not new business, the current commitment volume is still impressive. Including this week’s flashes, U.S. corn sales for export to all destinations in 2020-21 total at least 63.6 million tonnes as of Thursday, some 96% of USDA’s full-year target of 66 million (2.6 billion bushels). That is 20 percentage points ahead of the recent average for the date.

USDA data suggests nearly 30 million tonnes of U.S. corn had been exported in 2020-21 through March 11, just under half of the total commitment volume as of the same date.

As of Thursday, as much as 14.7 million tonnes of U.S. corn awaited shipment to China by Aug. 31. For that volume to be fulfilled, monthly exports of 2.7 million tonnes would be required going forward.

The current monthly record for U.S. corn shipments to China is 1.53 million tonnes, set in December 2020. Prior to August 2020, that volume had never exceeded 1 million tonnes, but it has done so in every single month since except for September, which came up less than a cargo short of that mark.

USDA’s export sales report on Thursday confirmed last week’s huge corn shipment volume of 2.2 million tonnes that was implied by inspections data on Monday. That is likely contending with an all-time weekly record, though even larger amounts may be coming in the weeks ahead given that April, May and June are usually the peak export months for U.S. corn.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a market analyst for Reuters.