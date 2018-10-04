'Radical Islamist' groups are top U.S. terrorist threat -Bolton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Radical Islamist terrorist groups are the top cross-border threat to the United States and its interests abroad, White House national security adviser John Bolton said as he presented a U.S. counterterrorism strategy that also focuses on Iran.
“Radical Islamist terrorist groups represent the pre-eminent transnational terrorist threat to the United States and to the United States’ interests abroad,” Bolton told reporters, saying the United States also faced threats from Iran, which he called “the world’s central banker of international terrorism since 1979.”
