'Radical Islamist' groups are top U.S. terrorist threat -Bolton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Radical Islamist terrorist groups are the top cross-border threat to the United States and its interests abroad, White House national security adviser John Bolton said as he presented a U.S. counterterrorism strategy that also focuses on Iran.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton answers questions from reporters after announcing that the U.S. will withdraw from the Vienna protocol and the 1955 "Treaty of Amity" with Iran as White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders looks on during a news conference in the White House briefing room in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“Radical Islamist terrorist groups represent the pre-eminent transnational terrorist threat to the United States and to the United States’ interests abroad,” Bolton told reporters, saying the United States also faced threats from Iran, which he called “the world’s central banker of international terrorism since 1979.”

