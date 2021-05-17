Quotes: U.S. Supreme Court takes up case that could limit abortion rights

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear Mississippi’s bid to revive a Republican-backed state law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a case that could undermine the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

By hearing the case, the justices will look at whether to overturn a central part of the landmark 1973 ruling.

Following are reactions to the court’s decision to hear the case:

COMMENTS:

NARAL PRO-CHOICE AMERICA

The abortion-rights advocacy group described the court’s decision as “a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, opening the door for this majority-conservative, anti-choice (Supreme Court) to overthrow Roe.”

ED WHELAN, FELLOW AT ETHICS AND PUBLIC POLICY CENTER

“(The) law at issue in (the) Mississippi abortion case bars abortion after 15 weeks, except in cases of medical emergency of severe fetal abnormality. Such laws have broad public support in this country and are widespread in Europe.”

BRIGITTE AMIRI, LAWYER AT AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION

“(The Supreme Court) review of the Miss. 15 week abortion ban is scary. If Roe is overturned/limited, it will be devastating. For decades abortion has been pushed out of reach for many, hitting the most marginalized the hardest. Abortion is still legal; we need to fight to keep it that way.”