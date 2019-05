FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court building is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld Indiana’s Republican-backed requirement that fetal remains be buried or cremated.

The court also turned away the state’s separate attempt to reinstate its ban on abortions performed because of fetal disability or the sex or race of the fetus.