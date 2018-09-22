FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2018 / 3:15 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Senate Judiciary aide resigns amid sexual harassment allegation: NBC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A media adviser helping the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee respond to a sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has resigned amid allegations of his own sexual misconduct, according to NBC.

Garrett Ventry, 29, a communications aide to Senate Judiciary committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, was reportedly fired from the office of North Carolina House Majority Leader John Bell because a female employee of the North Carolina GOP General Assembly accused him of sexual harassment, NBC reported Saturday.

A former classmate of Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford, claims Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party 36 years ago. Ford has until 2:30 p.m. Saturday to notify the committee whether she plans to testify before congress, according to the New York Times.

A spokesperson for Grassley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Christopher Bing, Editing by Franklin Paul

