Senate Judiciary aide resigns amid sexual harassment allegation: NBC

(Reuters) - A media adviser helping the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee respond to a sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has resigned amid allegations of his own sexual misconduct, according to NBC.

Garrett Ventry, 29, a communications aide to Senate Judiciary committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, was reportedly fired from the office of North Carolina House Majority Leader John Bell because a female employee of the North Carolina GOP General Assembly accused him of sexual harassment, NBC reported Saturday.

A former classmate of Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford, claims Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party 36 years ago. Ford has until 2:30 p.m. Saturday to notify the committee whether she plans to testify before congress, according to the New York Times.

A spokesperson for Grassley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.