U.S. Supreme Court rejects Amgen over cholesterol medication patent fight

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up Amgen Inc’s bid to reinstate a jury verdict it won against rivals Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Incand Sanofi SAin patent dispute over cholesterol medication.

The justices turned away Amgen’s appeal of a 2017 decision by a lower court to set aside a jury’s verdict that two Amgen patents were valid and nullify a ban on sales of Regeneron and Sanofi SA’s cholesterol-lowering drug Praluent.

Amgen had argued that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit misunderstood the statutory requirements for patenting an invention.

Praluent is an injectable biopharmaceutical drug approved by the FDA in 2015 to treat high cholesterol in patients whose cholesterol levels were not controlled by diet and statin treatment. It is created from antibodies that dramatically lower levels of “bad” LDL cholesterol in the blood by blocking a certain protein.

Thousand Oaks, California-based Amgen sued Regeneron and Sanofi in 2014, alleging that Praluent infringed patents relating to Amgen’s competing drug Repatha.