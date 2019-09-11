Supreme Court allows full enforcement of asylum crackdown

FILE PHOTO: A plaque commemorating U.S. President Donald Trump hangs on the U.S.-Mexico border fence as Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico, California, U.S., April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court granted a request by President Donald Trump’s administration to fully enforce a new rule that would curtail asylum applications by immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, a key element of his hard-line immigration policies.

The court said the rule, which requires most immigrants who want asylum to first seek safe haven in a third country through which they had traveled on their way to the United States, could go into effect as litigation challenging its legality continues.

Liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg dissented.