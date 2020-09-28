Trump Supreme Court pick Barrett to meet with U.S. Senate leader Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to the media after the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will kick off her bid to build support for quick U.S. Senate confirmation during a meeting on Tuesday with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate aides said.

Trump on Saturday announced Barrett as his choice to replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18 at age 87. Senate Democrats are opposing the nomination, arguing that the seat should be filled by whoever wins the Nov. 3 presidential election.