Trump remakes Supreme Court as Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett

FILE PHOTO: Judge Amy Coney Barrett tests her microphone after it failed several times during the third day of her Senate confirmation hearing to the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., October 14, 2020. Demetrius Freeman/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-led U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as he delivered a dramatic conservative overhaul of the nation’s top judicial body.

The Senate voted largely along party lines to confirm Barrett to a lifetime post, overcoming unified Democratic opposition to the Republican president’s third Supreme Court appointment and creating a 6-3 conservative majority.

Barrett’s addition cements one of the most right-leaning Supreme Court rosters in generations. The shifting of the Supreme Court and the broader federal judiciary to the right has been a signature achievement of Trump’s presidency, aided by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.