U.S. Supreme Court to consider blocking Booking.com trademark

FILE PHOTO: The building of the new Booking.com customers site is seen in Tourcoing, France, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider a bid by a federal agency to prevent the popular hotel reservation website Booking.com, a unit of Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG.O), from trademarking the site’s name, contending that it is too generic to deserve legal protection.

The justices will hear an appeal by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office of lower court decision allowing the trademark because by adding “.com” to the generic word “booking” it became eligible for a trademark.