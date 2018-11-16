Supreme Court to hear census citizenship question dispute

A worker clears snow from the steps outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear oral arguments in February concerning a challenge by 18 states to President Donald Trump’s administration’s contentious decision to ask people taking part in the 2020 national census whether they are citizens.

The legal question concerns the scope of evidence that a New York-based federal judge can consider at a trial in the case, which has almost concluded. The court said in a brief order that the case will be heard on Feb. 19.

The Supreme Court on Nov. 2 allowed the trial to go ahead but blocked the deposition of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, whose department oversees the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Trump administration argues that the case should be decided purely on the government’s official reasoning for adding the question. The challengers have said they need further evidence from Ross and other officials about whether there was a unlawful political motivation behind the decision.

Opponents of the citizenship question have said it would deter people in immigrant communities from participating in the census, disproportionately affecting Democratic-leaning states’ electoral representation and federal funding by undercounting the number of residents.

The administration has said more precise citizenship data is needed to better enforce a voting rights law in order to protect minorities.