October 1, 2018 / 1:46 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

U.S. Supreme Court snubs review of defamation suit against Cosby

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Bill Cosby’s bid to avoid a defamation lawsuit brought by a well-known former model who said the comedian sought to destroy her reputation after she publicly accused him of rape.

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby is seen in this booking photo released by Montgomery County Correctional Facility, Maryland U.S., September 25, 2018. Courtesy Montgomery County Correctional Facility/Handout via REUTERS

The justices, acting six days after Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison in Pennsylvania for a 2004 sexual assault involving another woman, declined to hear his appeal of a lower court ruling allowing the lawsuit brought by Janice Dickinson in state court in California to proceed.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

