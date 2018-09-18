Visa, Mastercard reach $6.2 billion settlement over card-swipe fees

(Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N), Mastercard Inc (MA.N), and a number of banks on Tuesday agreed to pay $6.2 billion to settle a long-running lawsuit brought by merchants over the fees they pay when they accept card payments.
The card issuers named in the class-action lawsuit include JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Citigroup (C.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N).
Mastercard will pay an additional $108 million from funds set aside in the second quarter, the company said.
Visa’s share represents around $4.1 billion, which the company expects to pay using funds previously deposited with the court, and from a litigation escrow it set up on June 28.
The deal must still be approved by a judge.
Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru and Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila