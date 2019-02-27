U.S. Supreme Court rules for Alabama killer who forgot the crime

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out a lower court ruling that had allowed the death penalty for an Alabama man who was convicted of murdering a police officer in 1985 but in recent years has suffered strokes and dementia that wiped out his memories of the crime.

In a 5-3 decision, the justices ordered a state court in Alabama to reconsider its ruling that Vernon Madison, 68, was legally eligible to be executed. The justices said that states cannot execute prisoners who cannot rationally understand the reasons for their punishment.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh had not yet joined the court when the case was argued last October, and did not participate in the decision.