Trump says legislation needed after Supreme Court ruling on immigrant felons

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said Congress must quickly pass legislation that would permit the deportation of immigrants who commit violent crimes after the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that current law was unconstitutionally vague.

U.S. President Donald Trump awaits the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida U.S. April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“This is a public safety crisis that can only be fixed by Congress - House and Senate must quickly pass a legislative fix to ensure violent criminal aliens can be removed from our society,” Trump said on Twitter.

(This version of the story corrects to immigrants from illegal immigrants in the first paragraph)