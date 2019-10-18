World News
October 18, 2019 / 7:00 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal over rapid deportation dispute

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally in Dallas, Texas, U.S., October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court stepped into a new immigration dispute on Friday, agreeing to hear an appeal by President Donald Trump’s administration of a lower court ruling that could frustrate a top priority of his: quickly deporting illegal immigrants.

The justices agreed to review a ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that favored a Sri Lankan asylum seeker. The 9th Circuit found that a federal law that largely stripped the power of courts to review quick deportations - known as expedited removal - violated in his case a provision of the U.S. Constitution called the suspension clause.

