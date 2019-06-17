U.S. Supreme Court declines to expand 'double jeopardy' protections

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, U.S., June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Erin Schaff/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to limit the ability of federal and state prosecutors to charge people for the same crime, ruling in a gun possession case even as state officials move to prosecute people charged in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe who potentially may get a presidential pardon.

The justices ruled 7-2 in favor of federal prosecutors and against an Alabama man named Terance Gamble, preserving the current system that gives states and the U.S. government broad authority to prosecute people for the same underlying conduct.