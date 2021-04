FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during the service for U.S. Capitol Officer William "Billy" Evans, as his remains lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, U.S. April 13, 2021. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representative Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she does not support proposed legislation to add seats to the U.S. Supreme Court and favors President Joe Biden’s approach of having a bipartisan commission study potential court reforms.