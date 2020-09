U.S. Senator Alexander indicates comfortable moving forward on SCOTUS nomination

FILE PHOTO: Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) holds up a copy of "Guns, Germs, and Steel" by Jared Diamond as he gives his opening statement during a hearing to discuss vaccines and protecting public health during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2020. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander indicated in a statement on Sunday he is comfortable moving forward on a Supreme Court nomination in an election year to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died on Friday, CNN reported.

“No one should be surprised that a Republican Senate majority would vote on a Republican President’s Supreme Court nomination, even during a presidential election year. The Constitution gives senators the power to do it,” Alexander said in a statement posted on Twitter by CNN reporter Lauren Fox.