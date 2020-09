FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters after the Senate Republican luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington U.S., September 9 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said President Donald Trump’s nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death on Friday of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will receive a vote on the floor of the Senate.