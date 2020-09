U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, U.S., September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is expected to put forth a nominee to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming days, ABC News reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the situation.

The list of potential nominees is short and includes at least one woman, ABC News said.