U.S. Republican Sen. Romney backs vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Tuesday he would consider President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court to fill a vacancy left by the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“The historical precedent of election year nominations is that the Senate generally does not confirm an opposing party’s nominee but does confirm a nominee of its own,” Romney said in a statement.