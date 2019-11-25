U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg back at court after hospital stay

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg smiles during a reception where she was presented with an honorary doctoral degree at the University of Buffalo School of Law in Buffalo, New York, U.S., August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was present for work on Monday, a day after being released from a hospital following her admission on Friday with chills and a fever, a spokeswoman said.

Ginsburg, 86, will also attend an semiannual musical event at the court, spokeswoman Kathy Arberg added. Ginsburg, the court’s oldest justice, has had various health problems in recent months.

Her health is closely watched because another Supreme Court vacancy would give President Donald Trump the opportunity to appoint a third justice to the nine-member court and move it further to the right. The court’s 5-4 conservative majority includes two justices named by Trump.

On Nov 13, Ginsburg missed a court session after catching a stomach bug. She made her last public appearance in court when the justices last took to the bench on Nov. 18. Ginsburg participated in the court’s private meeting on Friday at which the justices discuss action on pending appeals before being admitted to a hospital later in the day, according to Arberg.

In August, Ginsburg underwent radiation therapy for pancreatic cancer. She had two cancerous nodules in her left lung removed last December, and had previously been treated for pancreatic cancer in 2009 and colon cancer in 1999.

Ginsburg was appointed in 1993 by Democratic President Bill Clinton.