U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg released from hospital: spokeswoman

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg delivers remarks during a discussion hosted by the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital on Sunday, the court said, after being admitted for chills and fever.

“She is home and doing well,” the court said in a statement.

Ginsburg, 86, began experiencing the symptoms on Friday. She went to a hospital in Washington before being transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for more evaluations, the court said.

The court said on Saturday that the justice’s symptoms have abated after antibiotics and fluids and that was expected to be released from the hospital the following day.

Ginsburg is the oldest justice on the court. Her health is closely watched because a Supreme Court vacancy would give President Donald Trump the opportunity to appoint a third justice to the nine-member court and prod it further to the right.

Ginsburg has faced several health scares over the past year, including in August, when she underwent radiation therapy for pancreatic cancer.