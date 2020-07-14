U.S.
July 14, 2020 / 9:57 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

U.S. Supreme Court's Ginsburg in hospital after possible infection

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg delivers remarks during a discussion hosted by the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning for treatment of a possible infection, a court spokeswoman said.

“The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment,” spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement.

Ginsburg, 87, was initially seen at a hospital in Washington, D.C., on Monday night after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon to clean a bile duct stent that was placed last August.

Ginsburg, the court’s oldest justice, has had a series of health scares in recent years. Last May she underwent non-surgical treatment for a gallstone that had caused an infection.

Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York and Makini Brice in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below