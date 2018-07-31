FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 8:27 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

U.S. judge to hear arguments in 3-D gun blueprints case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge will hear arguments on Tuesday in a lawsuit by several U.S. states seeking to block the online distribution of 3-D gun blueprints.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik in Seattle, Washington will hear oral arguments in the case at 2 p.m. local time (2100 GMT), his chambers told Reuters.

Eight states and the District of Columbia on Monday filed a lawsuit to fight a June settlement between the federal government and Defense Distributed allowing the Texas-based company to legally publish its designs.

The states will ask Lasnik to issue a restraining order and an injunction to block the publication.

Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Susan Thomas

