U.S. Supreme Court tosses lower court ruling that allowed IBM retirement fund suit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out a lower court ruling that allowed a lawsuit to proceed against managers of a retirement fund for IBM Corp(IBM.N) employees centering on allegations that officials failed to disclose that IBM’s microelectronics business was over-valued.

The justices sent the case back to the lower court for a further legal analysis. IBM is not a defendant in the lawsuit filed in New York federal court by plaintiffs who were participants in IBM’s retirement plan.