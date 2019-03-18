U.S. Supreme Court takes up Kansas identity theft case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider a bid by Kansas to revive the state’s policy, blocked by a lower court, of prosecuting people for identity theft for using other people’s Social Security numbers in order to gain employment in a case linked to immigration issues.

The justices will hear the state’s appeal of a 2017 ruling by the Kansas Supreme Court that voided the convictions of three restaurant workers, finding that a 1986 federal law, the Immigration Reform and Control Act, prevents states from pursuing such prosecutions.

The three men - Ramiro Garcia, Donaldo Morales and Guadalupe Ochoa-Lara - had provided their employers Social Security numbers that were not their own before being prosecuted for identity theft.

Lawyers on both sides refused to comment why the three men did not have or did not use their own Social Security numbers, saying it was not relevant to the legal question. People who enter the country illegally do not get assigned Social Security numbers, which are assigned by the U.S. government to all legal residents.

The number is primarily used to identify people for employment and tax purposes. Its original purpose was to track each person’s payments into the Social Security program, which provides money for retirees and people eligible for other social welfare programs.

The state appeals court found that the federal law defined the circumstances under which immigrants can be penalized for providing incorrect information to employers. The law required employers to fill out a form, known as the I-9, attesting that they have reviewed prospective employees’ documents and can confirm they are authorized to work in the United States. The law also stated that the form “may not be used for purposes other than for enforcement of this act.”