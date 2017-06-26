FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
U.S. says it will work with travel industry to implement travel ban
June 26, 2017 / 5:02 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. says it will work with travel industry to implement travel ban

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it would implement the Trump administration's temporary travel ban in a professional and public manner after the Supreme Court's earlier on Monday allowed its partial implementation of the ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries and all refugees.

"The implementation of the Executive Order will be done professionally, with clear and sufficient public notice, particularly to potentially affected travelers, and in coordination with partners in the travel industry," the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann

