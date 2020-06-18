Trump says process to deal with Dreamer immigrants must start all over

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington, U.S., after a weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said a legal solution was needed to address the hundreds of thousands of so-called Dreamer immigrants after the nation’s top court blocked his earlier effort to end their protections, but gave no other details on how he planned to proceed.

“I am asking for a legal solution on DACA, not a political one, consistent with the rule of law. The Supreme Court is not willing to give us one, so now we have to start this process all over again,” Trump tweeted.