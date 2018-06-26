Top court decision on U.S. travel ban proves Trump 'got it right': McConnell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Supreme Court decision to uphold the Trump administration’s travel ban on citizens from certain majority-Muslim countries indicated it “finally got it right,” the Senate Republican leader said on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court weighed in on the third version of the ban.

“There were several earlier iterations of the so-called travel ban. I think the administration finally got it right. The Supreme Court agreed with that, and I think this is a decision the president should feel good about and I’m comfortable with, even though I didn’t care for the earlier versions,” Mitch McConnell told reporters.