Top court decision on U.S. travel ban proves Trump 'got it right': McConnell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Supreme Court decision to uphold the Trump administration’s travel ban on citizens from certain majority-Muslim countries indicated it “finally got it right,” the Senate Republican leader said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks after the Republican weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The Supreme Court weighed in on the third version of the ban.

“There were several earlier iterations of the so-called travel ban. I think the administration finally got it right. The Supreme Court agreed with that, and I think this is a decision the president should feel good about and I’m comfortable with, even though I didn’t care for the earlier versions,” Mitch McConnell told reporters.