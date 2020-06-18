Mexico says it will monitor U.S. DACA program developments

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it would monitor the continuity of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration program in the United States after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump’s bid to abolish it.

Mexico will also track the renewal process for current DACA participants and any administrative or legal actions that could result from the Supreme Court ruling, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The justices on a 5-4 vote upheld lower court rulings that found that Trump’s 2017 move to rescind the DACA program, created in 2012 by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, was unlawful.

“The continuity of the DACA program is a recognition of the value and work of the immigrant community in the United States, particularly in the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately 205,000 young Dreamers work in sectors essential to protect the health and safety of the United States,” the ministry added.

DACA protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants - often called “Dreamers” - who entered the United States illegally as children, often from Mexico.

The foreign ministry called on Mexican beneficiaries of the DACA Program to visit one of its 50 consulates in the United States to get guidance and receive consular assistance.