Mexico's foreign ministry says it will monitor U.S. DACA program developments

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it would monitor the continuity of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration program in the United States after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump’s bid to abolish it.

Mexico will also track the renewal process for current DACA participants and any administrative or legal actions that could result from the Supreme Court ruling, the foreign ministry said in a statement.