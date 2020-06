Pelosi urges Senate to take up 'Dreamers' bill after top court ruling

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday urged the Senate to take up legislation previously passed by the Democratic-led House in support of so-called “Dreamers” now that the Supreme Court has blocked President Donald Trump’s effort to end their protections.

In an interview on MSNBC, Pelosi said she hoped the top court’s ruling, which blocked Trump’s bid to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, would move the Republican-led Senate to act: “Hopefully, this decision will give them some courage.”