U.S. appeals court ruling on Trump's revised travel ban imminent

U.S. President Donald Trump smiles during a meeting with members of his Cabinet at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 12, 2017.

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court is set to rule on Monday on whether to uphold President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban, a court official from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said.

The court is reviewing a March ruling by a Hawaii-based federal judge that blocked parts of Trump's order that aimed to temporarily halt the entry of people from six Muslim-majority nations and refugees.