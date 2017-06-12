FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
U.S. appeals court ruling on Trump's revised travel ban imminent
June 12, 2017 / 5:09 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. appeals court ruling on Trump's revised travel ban imminent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump smiles during a meeting with members of his Cabinet at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 12, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court is set to rule on Monday on whether to uphold President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban, a court official from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said.

The court is reviewing a March ruling by a Hawaii-based federal judge that blocked parts of Trump's order that aimed to temporarily halt the entry of people from six Muslim-majority nations and refugees.

Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco and Mica Rosenberg in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

