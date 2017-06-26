FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
State Department will implement travel ban in 'orderly fashion': spokeswoman
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 26, 2017 / 10:26 PM / 2 months ago

State Department will implement travel ban in 'orderly fashion': spokeswoman

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The State Department will implement President Donald Trump's travel ban "in an orderly fashion" consistent with the Supreme Court's order, the agency's spokeswoman said on Monday.

"We will keep those traveling to the United States and partners in the travel industry informed as we implement the order in a professional, organized, and timely way," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement on Monday.

"We are also in contact with our partners in the implementation of the United States Refugee Admissions Program, and will keep them apprised of changes as they take effect," she said.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.